December 22, 2020

  • 43°

Warren Burdick

By Obituaries

Published 11:21 am Monday, December 21, 2020

Warren “David” Burdick, 71, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Burdick.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas movie?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business