Warren Burdick

Warren “David” Burdick, 71, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Burdick.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.