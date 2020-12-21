Marjorie Stacey
Marjorie Stacey
Marjorie Louise (Delong) Stacey, 84, of Pedro, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the King’s Daughter Medical Center.
A funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastors Michelle and Brad Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To make online condolences to the Stacey family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
You Might Like
Linda LaFon
Linda LaFon Nov. 21, 1947– Dec. 18, 2020 Linda K. Waddell LaFon, 73, of South Point, passed away on... read more