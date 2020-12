Brenda Lavender

Brenda Lavender, 70, of Franklin Furnace, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Junior Furnace Cemetery, 2095 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Rd., Franklin Furnace, with Pastor Randy Lavender officiating.

