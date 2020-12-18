Jerry Brown

Feb. 27, 1939–Dec. 17, 2020

Jerry L. Brown, age 81, of Logan, passed away Dec. 17, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Jerry was born Feb. 27, 1939, in Ironton, to Fred L. Brown and Hazel Vermillion Brown. He was a retired oil well worker.

Surviving are his sisters, Audrea Michel, of Logan, Sandra Graves, of Logan, and Tonda (Jeffrey) Tolliver, of Logan; brothers, Frank Brown, of Logan, and Grover Brown, of Logan; many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alpha Brown; sisters, Shelby J. Brown, Fern Fife, and Ernestine Sizemore; brothers-in-law, Phillip Michel and Gary Graves.

Graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday at the LaGrange Cemetery, on Porte Gap Rd. Ironton.

Calling hours will be observed 5–7 p.m. Monday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan. Masks and social distancing are required to attend the calling hours or graveside service.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.brownfuneralservice.net.