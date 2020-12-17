Kenneth Mercer

Kenneth R. Mercer, 69, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, with Pastor Matthew Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowe Family Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation from 1–2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.