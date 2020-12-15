Ryan Justice

Dec. 12, 2020–April 23, 1983

Ryan Anthony Justice, 37, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

The Lawrence County native was born April 23, 1983. He was the son of the late William Bryant and Angela Atkins, of Ironton, who survives.

Ryan attended Ironton High School graduating in 2001.

He worked as a salesman for Don Hall Chevrolet in Ashland, Kentucky, and more recently at Yes Chevrolet in Hurricane, West Virginia.

Ryan loved his family, friends, the Ironton Fighting Tigers and The Ohio State University Buckeyes. He truly loved watching his kids play sports. Football was definitely his favorite.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse and Vonetta Justice; uncle, Jesse Justice, Jr.; and aunt, Brenda Justice.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his bonus mom, Peggy (Tom) Fuller, of Ironton; four children, Connor Thacker, Amya Barbour, Ayden Justice and Braxton Justice; sister, Megan Justice, of Ironton; brother, Wyatt Atkins, of Ironton; special aunt, Kristi (Jeff) Adams, of Ashland, Kentucky; and uncle Randy (Linda) Justice, of Ironton.

Ryan will be forever loved and dearly missed by his family.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Tim Maddy officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Friday until the time of the service.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Justice family with arrangements.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.