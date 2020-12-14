Willie Massie

Nov. 2, 1945–Dec. 6, 2020

Willie Eugene Massie, 75, of Hanging Rock, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

The Lawrence County native was born on Nov. 2, 1945, to the late Vinson and Florence Massie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathy Ann Massie; his brother, Gary Lee Massie; and a babysitter, Vickie Lou Massie.

Willie is survived by a son, Donald Massie; daughters, Tammy Cade, Angela (George) Hall, Patty Massie, Eva (Johnny) Ison, Tina Bowen, Florence (Kenny) Soderberg, Willie Eugenia (Charlie) Dickess and Brittany (Corey) Adkins; lots of grandbabies and great grandbabies; two brothers, Orlyn (Kathy) Massie and Donald (Donna) Massie; three sisters, Mary Howard, Kathy Jiles, and Barbara (Steve) Stephans; and many nieces and nephews.

Willie was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and talking about the good ole days.

He loved spending time with all his loved ones.

He was loved and a great role model for so many.

He would help anyone he could, truly loved and will be missed by many.

Graveside service will be held noon Saturday at Mount Pleasant Old Baptist Cemetery, Scottown. Visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the cemetery.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.