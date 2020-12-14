Joint Vocational School board meeting will be Tuesday
The Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District will be having its December board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at its main campus. The Meeting was scheduled for Dec. 28, but was rescheduled due to the holiday season. Social distancing measures will be taken.
