December 14, 2020

  • 36°

Joint Vocational School board meeting will be Tuesday

By Mark Shaffer

Published 10:40 am Monday, December 14, 2020

The Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District will be having its December board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at its main campus. The Meeting was scheduled for Dec. 28, but was rescheduled due to the holiday season. Social distancing measures will be taken.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business