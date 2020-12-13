Bad 3rd quarter proves costly to Lady Vikings

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — It was almost like they started the third quarter without the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.

The Lady Vikings were leading South Gallia 25-22 at the half, but a offensive eruption by the Lady Rebels turned the game around as they picked up a 67-54 win on Saturday.

“We had one bad quarter,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “We missed some shots and let that affect the other parts of our game. South Gallia played well, especially in the second half.”

South Gallia (2-1) outscored the Lady Vikings 29-13 in the quarter as Jessie Rutt scored 14 of her 22 points to make it a 51-38 game.

Symmes Valleyt (1-3) took a 13-11 first quarter lead as Desiree Simpson scored 5 points and Jenna Malone had 4.

Malone had 4 more points as five different players scored to give the Lady Vikings a 3-point halftime lead.

Lindsay Wells hit a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Lady Rebels close.

After the bizarre third quarter, the two teams scored 16 points each in the fourth quarter.

Simpson had 6 points in the quarter and Morgan Lyons scored 5 points including 3-of-4 free throws.

Rutt hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points and Tori Triplett hit a 3-pointer to help South Gallia maintain its lead.

Simpson led Symmes Valley with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists while Malone had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kylie Thompson had 3 assists and 9 points.

Besides Rutt, Macie Sanders scored 14 points and Triplett 11 for the Lady Rebels.

South Gallia 11 11 29 16 = 67

Sym. Valley 13 12 13 16 = 54

SOUTH GALLIA (2-1): Lindsay Wells 0 3 0-0 0, Tori Triplett 1 2 3-6 11, Macie Sanders 2 1 7-12 14, Jessie Rutt 7 1 5-5 22, Kennedy Lambert 3 1 0-0 9, Ryleigh Halley 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 14 8 15-23 67. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (1-3): Jenna Malone 5 0 1-2 11, Morgan Lyons 3 0 3-4 9, Jordan Ellison 1 0 2-4 4, Desiree Simpson 8 0 1-2 17, Kylie Thompson 4 0 1-4 9, Kelsi Gothard 0 0 0-0 0, Alison Klaiber 0 0 0-0 0, Spring Ross 2 0 0-2 4. Totals: 23-54 8-19 54. 3-pt. goals: 0-4 (Lyons 0-2, Ellison 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Rebounds: 32 (Malone 10, Simpson 10). Assists: 11 (Simpson 4, Thompson 3). Steals: 3. Turnovers: 20. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.