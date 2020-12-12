Herd to face UAB for C-USA title

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall football program, winners of Conference USA’s East Division, will face UAB on Friday in the Conference USA Championship game.

Complete game details will be announced, officially, by the league office Sunday afternoon.

The Thundering Herd was idle this weekend, following the cancellation of its game with Charlotte.

The Blazers knocked off Rice 21-16 in Houston Saturday afternoon.

Marshall (7-1 overall, 4-1 C-USA) holds an 8-2 edge all-time against UAB (5-3, 3-1), including a 5-0 mark inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The teams last met in 2014 when the Thundering Herd pulled out a 23-18 victory at Legion Field on Nov. 22, 2014, to move to 11-0 that season.

The last time they met in Huntington was the previous year (Nov. 9, 2013) when the Thundering Herd triumphed 56-14 on the strength of 657 yards of total offense, including 381 on the ground.