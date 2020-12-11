New Boston rallies to stop Lady Flyers in SOC, 47-35

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It was the domino effect.

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers — who were missing second leading scorer Emma Whaley — led early but couldn’t find enough offensive firepower to match the New Boston Lady Tigers in a 47-35 Southern Ohio Conference loss on Thursday.

With Whaley out, St. Joseph coach Bart Burcham was forced to adjust his lineup.

“The girls were really stressing so much tonight. They wanted so badly to play well that they were feeling the pressure,” said Burcham.

“We missed Emma big time and so I had to move everyone over one spot to something they weren’t comfortable with and that’s on me. I have to do a better job putting them where they can succeed. That’s all on me, not them.”

Bella Whaley scored a game-high 18 points including four 3-point goals for the Lady Flyers (0-3, 0-3). Chloe Sheridan had 7 points while Emilee Blankenship and Gracie Damron pulled down 6 rebounds each.

“Chloe Sheridan played really hard. She was more aggressive. Laiken (Unger) always plays all-out and we missed that last year,” said Burcham.

“Emilee played better in the second half. Bella having 18 and 11 and the focus of their defense tells you how good she is getting.”

New Boston’s Fab Five was led by Cadence Williams with 16 points, Kenzie Whitley had 11 and Dylan O’Rourke added 10. The Lady Tigers (4-1, 3-0) have only five players on the roster.

Whaley hit three trifectas and scored all 11 of the Lady Flyers’ points in the first quarter as they took an 11-10 lead.

O’Rourke scored 6 and Williams 4 in the quarter.

Whitley hit three 3-pointers and Williams added 5 points as the Lady Tigers outscored St. Joseph 16-9 to take a 26-20 lead at the break.

Riley Daniels knocks down a pair of triples in the second quarter for St. Joseph.

The third quarter was the turning point aws more of the same s New Boston outscored St. Joseph 13-9 with all five players scoring and it was 39-29.

Sheridan scored 4 points, Whaley hit a trey and Damron added a basket for St. Joseph’s 9 points in the quarter.

Shelby Easter scored 5 of her 6 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Tigers managed to outscore the Lady Flyers 8-6.

Emilee Blankenship, Whaley and Sheridan each had a basket for the Lady Flyers in the quarter.

New Boston 10 16 13 8 = 47

St. Joseph 11 9 9 6 = 35

NEW BOSTON (4-1, 3-0): Cadence Williams 7 0 2-3 16, Shelby Easter 2 0 2-5 6, Kenzie Whitley 1 3 0-0 11, Dylan O’Rourke 4 0 2-4 10, Cassie Williams 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 16 3 6-12 47. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (0-2, 0-2): Emilee Blankenship 1 0 0-2 2, Bella Whaley 3 4 0-0 18, Gracie Damron 1 0 0-2 2, Chloe Sheridan 3 0 1-2 7, Laiken Unger 0 0 0-2 0, Riley Daniels 0 2 0-0 6, Addie Philabaun 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 6 1-6 35. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: 32 (Whaley 11, Damron 6, Blankenship 6, Unger 3, Sheridan 2, Daniels 2).