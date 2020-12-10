William Dilley

Nov. 21, 1935–Dec. 4, 2020

William Joseph Dilley, 85, of Portsmouth, passed away with family by his side Friday Dec. 4, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 21, 1935, in Ironton, to the late William and Gladys (Kiser) Dilley.

He was employed by Ironton Iron Malleable Plant for 40 years, retiring as an inspector.

He shared his strong Christian faith as a Free Will Baptist minister.

He was a loving grandfather, avid gardener and dedicated fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years, Mary (Houston) Dilley; a brother, Ralph Dilley; and two sisters, Dorothy Justice and Leitha Stapleton.

He is survived by his children, Dwight (Tony) Dilley (Penny), of Ironton, Jacqui Malone (Dave), of Portsmouth, Gladys Louise (Weese) Dilley, of Portsmouth, and Stacey Ratliff, of Portsmouth.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Scott Dilley, Kevin Dilley, Brandon Dilley, John Malone, Matt Malone, Dakota Grise and Justin Ratliff; along with four great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister, Susie Dickess of Ironton.

Calvin Ray Evans will officiate the graveside services at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pine Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County.

Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home.