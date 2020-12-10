December 10, 2020

Mark Nethercutt

Published 11:09 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

Mark William Nethercutt, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Marshall University Medical School, Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

