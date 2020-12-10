Mark Nethercutt

Mark William Nethercutt, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Marshall University Medical School, Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.