Panthers pull away late to top stubborn Redmen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Finally. Back on the court.

COVID shutdowns had not only prevent the Chesapeake Panthers and Rock Hill Redmen from playing games but practicing as well.

But the two teams finally got on the court on Tuesday and the Panthers pulled away late to get a 64-56 Ohio Valley Conference game.

Nathan Cox scored 20 points, Devon Bellomy had 12 points and Travis Grim added 11 as the Panthers won their opener.

Brayden “Larry” Adams had a strong all-around game with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals to lead the Redmen. Jacob Schwab posted a double-double as he scored 11 points and hauled down 12 rebounds.

Rock Hill led 12-11 after the first quarter as five different players scored. Cox had 5 points including a 3-pointer.

Each team scored 11 points in the second quarter as the lead went back-and-forth as Rock Hill held a 23-22 edge at the break.

Schwab and Adams had 4 points each for the Redmen with Cox getting 7 points for the Panthers in the quarter.

The scoring picked up in the third quarter as each team scored 22 points.

Adams poured in 10 points while Owen Hankins hit a trifecta and scored 5 points and Noah Doddridge 4 to pace the Redmen.

Grim hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 of his points while Levi Blankenship hit trey and scored 6 more points.

Chesapeake’s veteran experience took over in the fourth quarter with Cox scoring 8 points and Bellomy 6 points as he and Dilen Caldwell each went 2-for-2 at the foul line.

The Redmen were 7-of-10 at the foul line as they hit only two field goals in the quarter.

Chesapeake 11 11 22 20 = 64

Rock Hill 12 11 22 11 = 56

CHESAPEAKE (1-0, 1-0): Caleb Schneider 3 0 0-0 6, Travis Grim 1 2 3-6 11, Nathan Cox 7 2 0-0 20, Levi Blankenship 2 1 1-2 8, Dilen Caldwell 1 0 2-2 4, Ben Bragg 1 0 0-1 2, Devon Bellomy 4 0 4-4 12, Jacob Lemley 0 0 1-4 1. Totals: 19 5 10-19 64. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (0-1, 0-1): Noah Doddridge 3 0 1-3 7, Owen Hankins 2 1 2-4 9, Brayden Adams 9 0 3-4 21, Deven Long 0 0 0-0 0, Trenton Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Victory Day 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter Blagg 0 0 0-0 0, Braydon Malone 4 0 0-0 8, Jacob Schwab 4 0 3-5 11, Lane Smith 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-49 7-16 56. 3-pt goals: 1-6. Rebounds: 9-O, 25-D = 34 (Schwab 12, Hankins 6, Adams 5, Doddridge 5). Assists: 6 (Adams 5). Turnovers: 10. Steals: 5 (Adams 3, Doddridge 2). Blocks: 3 (Doddridge 2, Adams 1). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.