Ironton youth league basketball tourney set for Dec. 26-29
The third annual Ironton Youth Basketball Holiday Tournament will be held Saturday through Tuesday, Dec. 26-29 and features four divisions.
The tournament format guarantees each team at least three games and consists of 2-pool play games followed by a single elimination tournament.
Divisions are for girls in grades 3-4 and grades 5-6. Divisions for boys are also for grades 3-4 and 5-6.
Entry fee is $100. Interested teams should call (740) 646-2538 or (740) 646-2973.
Spectator attendance will be the parents plus one guest of the athletes participating in the tournament which is sponsored by the Ironton Middle School baseball program.
Dragons beat Hornets behind Porter’s 38 points
