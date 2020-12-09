Ironton youth league basketball tourney set for Dec. 26-29

The third annual Ironton Youth Basketball Holiday Tournament will be held Saturday through Tuesday, Dec. 26-29 and features four divisions.

The tournament format guarantees each team at least three games and consists of 2-pool play games followed by a single elimination tournament.

Divisions are for girls in grades 3-4 and grades 5-6. Divisions for boys are also for grades 3-4 and 5-6.

Entry fee is $100. Interested teams should call (740) 646-2538 or (740) 646-2973.

Spectator attendance will be the parents plus one guest of the athletes participating in the tournament which is sponsored by the Ironton Middle School baseball program.