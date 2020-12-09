Gary Walls

Gary “Dub” B. Walls, 80, of South Point, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Kay Diamond Walls.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Randy Patrick officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required to attend.

