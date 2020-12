Friends and family may visit from 6–8 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton, with Father Charles Moran officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Ironton.

Masks and social distancing are required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.