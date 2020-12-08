December 9, 2020

Linda Wilson

Published 10:19 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Linda Wilson

Linda Mae Wilson, 63, of Ironton, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wilson.

Graveside services will be 3:30 p.m. today at Ross Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Wilson family with arrangements for Linda.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

