Aleta Wagoner

Aleta Wagoner, 65, of Proctorville, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.