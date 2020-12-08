December 9, 2020

  • 30°

Aleta Wagoner

By Obituaries

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Aleta Wagoner

Aleta Wagoner, 65, of Proctorville, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic still severe this holiday season, do you plan to your Christmas shopping in person this year or will you be going online?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business