Murphy helps cold-shooting Lady Hornets over Lady Oaks

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — When the big guns have crooked sights, you just turn to the hired gun.

With leading scorers Addi Dillow and Abbey Hicks off the mark with their shot, Kaleigh Murphy took over and shot the Coal Grove Lady Hornets to a 41-39 win over the Oak Hill Lady Oaks on Saturday.

Dillow managed only 7 points and Hicks 8 — both below their scoring average. But Murphy went 4-of-6 at the foul line, hit a 3-pointer and six field goals as she scored a game-high 19 points.

“Our typical scorers Dillow and Hicks struggled finishing at the basket. Thankfully, I have some other good players,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Rick Roach whose team was just 14-of-56 from the field.

“Murphy was able to score in all facets: free throws, at the basket and a 3-pointer. Hopefully, this will open her eyes and understand I expect it every game.”

Brooke Howard had 13 points, Tamron McCain 11 and Olivia Clarkson 10 to lead the Lady Oaks (0-1).

“Oak Hill is a well-coached team. Even though it was their first game, you could tell Doug (Hale) does a great job with his girls and you couldn’t tell it was their first game,” said Roach. “Now, the way we shot and turned the ball over, you would have thought it was our first game.”

Coal Grove (3-1) fell behind 14-10 in the first quarter as Beth Howell hit a pair of 3-pointers for Oak Hill. Murphy had a trey and foul shot for the Lady Hornets.

Murphy had 7 more points in the second quarter to keep Coal Grove in the game as they trailed 24-19 at the half.

Hicks showed a spark with a pair of triples and Murphy got 4 more points as Coal Grove rallied to take a 32-31 lead.

Oak Hill was 2-of-9 from the field in the fourth quarter while Dillow hit a trifecta, Hicks was 2-of-2 at the line and Murphy scored 4 points including a pair of free throws to seal the outcome.

Oak Hill 14 10 7 8 = 39

Coal Grove 10 9 13 9 = 41

OAK HILL (0-1): Beth Howell 0 2 0-0 6, Tamron McCain 4 0 3-4 11, Brooke Howard 2 2 0-2 13, Jordan Howard 1 0 0-0 2, K. Simmonds 0 0 0-0 0, Olivia Clarkson 1 2 2-4 10, Emily Doss 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 6 5-10 39. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Howard.

COAL GROVE (3-1): Kelsey Fraley 0 0 0-0 0, Elli Holmes 2 0 1-2 5, Addi Dillow 1 1 2-6 7, Kaleigh Murphy 6 1 4-6 19, Abbey Hicks 0 2 2-2 8, Rylee Harmon 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Griffith 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 10 4 9-16 41. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.