AP & Coaches’ college football polls

AP football poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (62) 9-0 1550 1

2. Notre Dame 10-0 1482 2

3. Ohio St. 5-0 1407 3

4. Clemson 9-1 1387 4

5. Texas A&M 7-1 1274 5

6. Florida 8-1 1233 6

7. Cincinnati 8-0 1204 7

8. Indiana 6-1 1047 10

9. Miami 8-1 1039 9

10. Iowa St. 8-2 947 12

11. Coastal Carolina 10-0 923 14

12. Georgia 6-2 914 11

13. Oklahoma 7-2 837 13

14. BYU 9-1 713 8

15. Northwestern 5-1 647 16

16. Southern Cal 3-0 624 17

17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 560 20

18. Tulsa 6-1 444 22

19. Iowa 5-2 424 24

20. North Carolina 7-3 306 –

21. Colorado 4-0 253 –

22. Liberty 9-1 191 25

23. Texas 6-3 164 –

24. Buffalo 4-0 145 –

25. Wisconsin 2-2 115 18

Others receiving votes: NC State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose St. 66, Oklahoma St. 33, UCF 11, Boise St. 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1.

Coaches’ poll

The Amway Coaches Poll with team’s RECORDS THROUGH Dec. 5, in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (59) 9-0 1547 1

2. Notre Dame (2) 10-0 1479 2

3. Clemson 9-1 1395 3

4. Ohio State (1) 5-0 1387 4

5. Texas A&M 7-1 1266 6

6. Florida 8-1 1258 5

7. Cincinnati 8-0 1172 7

8. Miami 8-1 1050 9

9. Indiana 6-1 1000 11

10. Georgia 6-2 987 10

11. Iowa State 8-2 958 12

12. Oklahoma 7-2 860 13

13. Coastal Carolina 10-0 838 14

14. Northwestern 5-1 683 17

15. Southern California 3-0 615 16

16. Brigham Young 9-1 598 8

17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 500 21

18. Iowa 5-2 396 24

19. Tulsa 6-1 394 22

20. North Carolina 7-3 370 NR

21. Liberty 9-1 185 25

22. Colorado 4-0 178 NR

23. Texas 6-3 161 NR

24. North Carolina State 8-3 154 NR

25. Wisconsin 2-2 124 19

Dropped out: No. 15 Marshall (7-1); No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-3); No. 20 Oregon (3-2); No. 23 Washington (3-1).

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (6-3) 100; Missouri (5-3) 88; Marshall (7-1) 77; San Jose State (5-0) 68; Buffalo (4-0) 59; Nevada (6-1) 48; Auburn (5-4) 42; Oregon (3-2) 30; Boise State (4-1) 26; Army (7-2) 25; Washington (3-1) 19; SMU (7-3) 10; Appalachian State (7-3) 3.