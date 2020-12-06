AP & Coaches’ college football polls
AP football poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (62) 9-0 1550 1
2. Notre Dame 10-0 1482 2
3. Ohio St. 5-0 1407 3
4. Clemson 9-1 1387 4
5. Texas A&M 7-1 1274 5
6. Florida 8-1 1233 6
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1204 7
8. Indiana 6-1 1047 10
9. Miami 8-1 1039 9
10. Iowa St. 8-2 947 12
11. Coastal Carolina 10-0 923 14
12. Georgia 6-2 914 11
13. Oklahoma 7-2 837 13
14. BYU 9-1 713 8
15. Northwestern 5-1 647 16
16. Southern Cal 3-0 624 17
17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 560 20
18. Tulsa 6-1 444 22
19. Iowa 5-2 424 24
20. North Carolina 7-3 306 –
21. Colorado 4-0 253 –
22. Liberty 9-1 191 25
23. Texas 6-3 164 –
24. Buffalo 4-0 145 –
25. Wisconsin 2-2 115 18
Others receiving votes: NC State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose St. 66, Oklahoma St. 33, UCF 11, Boise St. 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1.
Coaches’ poll
The Amway Coaches Poll with team’s RECORDS THROUGH Dec. 5, in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (59) 9-0 1547 1
2. Notre Dame (2) 10-0 1479 2
3. Clemson 9-1 1395 3
4. Ohio State (1) 5-0 1387 4
5. Texas A&M 7-1 1266 6
6. Florida 8-1 1258 5
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1172 7
8. Miami 8-1 1050 9
9. Indiana 6-1 1000 11
10. Georgia 6-2 987 10
11. Iowa State 8-2 958 12
12. Oklahoma 7-2 860 13
13. Coastal Carolina 10-0 838 14
14. Northwestern 5-1 683 17
15. Southern California 3-0 615 16
16. Brigham Young 9-1 598 8
17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 500 21
18. Iowa 5-2 396 24
19. Tulsa 6-1 394 22
20. North Carolina 7-3 370 NR
21. Liberty 9-1 185 25
22. Colorado 4-0 178 NR
23. Texas 6-3 161 NR
24. North Carolina State 8-3 154 NR
25. Wisconsin 2-2 124 19
Dropped out: No. 15 Marshall (7-1); No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-3); No. 20 Oregon (3-2); No. 23 Washington (3-1).
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (6-3) 100; Missouri (5-3) 88; Marshall (7-1) 77; San Jose State (5-0) 68; Buffalo (4-0) 59; Nevada (6-1) 48; Auburn (5-4) 42; Oregon (3-2) 30; Boise State (4-1) 26; Army (7-2) 25; Washington (3-1) 19; SMU (7-3) 10; Appalachian State (7-3) 3.
