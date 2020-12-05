Vikings outlast Indians

Jim Walker

WILLOW WOOD — Teams always look for senor leadership. The Symmes Valley Vikings found plenty on Friday night.

Seniors Luke Leith and Drew Scherer combined for 38 points and 24 rebounds as the Vikings beat the Western Indians 60-49 in the first Southern Ohio Conference game of the season.

Leith had 19 points and 17 rebounds while Scherer also scored 19 points — all in the first half — including three 3-point goals to go with 7 rebounds.

Scherer scored 12 points in the first quarter that included two trifectas and the game was tied at 16.

Kolton Miller and Colton Montgomery combined for 13 points for the Indians.

Scherer hit another trey and scored 7 points in the second quarter and the Vikings’ defense held Western to 4 points to take a 30-20 halftime lead.

Leith took over in the second half as he scored 10 points in the third quarter and the Vikings (1-1, 1-0) extended the lead to 46-32.

Montgomery had 12 points with a 3-pointer and 3-for-3 at the foul line as Western scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, but Leith got 8 points to help end any comeback hopes.

The Vikings play at South Gallia on Saturday night and host Portsmouth Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Western 16 4 12 17 = 49

Sym. Valley 16 14 16 14 = 60

WESSTERN (0-1, 0-0): Reed Brewster 0 2 0-0 6, Kolten Miller 4 2 4-5 18, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Colton Montgomery 7 1 3-3 20, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Whitt 1 0 1-2 3, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, Zach Tead 1 0 0-4 2. Totals: 13 5 8-14 49. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (1-1, 1-0): Logan Brace 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Brammer 0 0 2-2 2, Luke Leith 9 0 1-3 19, Ethan Patterson 1 0 0-0 2, Josh Ferguson 0 2-2 2, Aleck Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Grayson Walsh 4 0 0-0 8, Levi Best 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Scherer 4 3 2-3 19, Nick Strow 1 0 0-2 2, Logan Justice 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 25-60 7-14 60. 3-pt goals: 3-13 (Scherer 3-6, Best 0-2, Ferguson 0-1, Brace 0-1, Brammer 0-3). Rebounds: 11-0, 33-D = 44 (Leith 17, Scherer 7). Assists: 19 (Ferguson 5, Best 4, Brammer 4). Steals: 7 (Brammer 2, Ferguson 2, Walsh 2). Turnovers: 20. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.