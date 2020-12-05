Editorial: Give to those in need

For nearly 10 years, John Dickess, owner of Dickess Auto Repair, and Don Schwartz, former manager of Advance Auto Parts in Ironton, have been a boost for children in the region during Christmas.

In typical years, they host a pizza party and bike giveaway, and have distributed hundreds of little gifts during the holiday season.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to call off the party, they will still be organizing the annual giveaway on Dec. 18.

But, with the economic downturn from the pandemic, donations are down this year, at about the fourth of the typical amount.

A major problem for all charitable groups this year is that, while those donating have had to cut back due to hardship, the demand for such groups is greater than ever.

Which is why we encourage anyone who can to consider giving this season, whether to the bike effort, to school charitable projects or to local food pantries.

Times are tough for everyone this year, but, it is still possible to make the season a bit brighter for all.

Anyone interested in making a donation to bike giveaway can call 740-532-1220 and ask for Debbie.