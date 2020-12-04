December 4, 2020

Stephen Baise

By Obituaries

Published 3:53 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

Stephen A. “Steve” Baise, 66, of South Point, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Sandi Crisp Baise.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the local food bank, toy drive or the Democratic National Committee.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

 

