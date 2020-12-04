Lavanda Boyd

March 8, 1947–Nov. 30, 2020

Lavanda Kathleen “Kathy” Ellis Boyd, 73, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

The Lawrence County native was born March 8, 1947, a daughter to the late Ben Ellis and Catherine Collins Ellis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Otis Eugene Boyd, on Oct. 16, 1999.

Lavanda attended Rock Hill Schools and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, V.F.W. Post #8850. She was a former employee of The Ironton Tribune and retired from Professional Transportation, Inc. in 2012. She was the grand marshall of the Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade in 2000.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Wanda Hall.

She is survived by fiancé’, David Wallace, of Ironton; daughter, Bonnie Boyd, of Ironton; grandsons, Aaron Hall, Charles Hall and Brian Hall, all of Ironton; sister, Ethel McKenzie, of Kitts Hill; and nephew, Michael McKenzie of Coal Grove.

Funeral Services will be 3 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Tim Maddy officiating. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.