Della DePriest

Della Mae (White) DePriest, 68, of Pedro, died Dec. 1, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Milton DePriest.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brandon Depriest and Brother Dave Schug officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the DePriest family, please visit phillipsfuneralhome.net.