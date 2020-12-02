2020 All-Ohio Valley Conference Football Team
Ohio Valley Conference
2020 All-OVC Football
Division 5
Player (school) Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.
Cameron Deere, Ironton FB-LB 5-11 185 Sr.
Trent Hacker, Ironton WR-DB 6-02 175 Sr.
Matthew Davis, Ironton OL-DL 6-00 210 Sr.
Dalton Crabtree, Ironton DL-TE 5-10 190 Sr.
Rocky White, Ironton OL-DL 5-11 235 Sr.
Kyle Howell, Ironton WR-DB 5-10 170 Sr.
Gavin Hunt, Fairland WR-DB 6-00 165 Sr.
J.D. Brumfield, Fairland LB-RB 6-00 205 Jr.
Zander Schmidt, Fairland WR-DB 6-00 160 Jr.
Max Ward, Fairland QB-DB 6-02 170 Sr.
Casey Hudson, Fairland OL-DL 6-04 220 Jr.
James Armstrong, Gallipolis RB-DB 6-01 210 Sr.
Riley Starnes, Gallipolis OL-DL 6-06 295 Sr.
Brayden Easton, Gallipolis OL-DL 6-01 190 Jr.
Cole Hines, Gallipolis LB-OL 5-10 170 Fr.
Noah Vanco, Gallipolis QB-DB 6-02 205 Jr.
Austin Stapleton, Coal Grove FB-LB 5-10 235 Sr.
Ben Compliment, Coal Grove OL-DL 6-03 260 Sr.
Malachi Wheeler, Coal Grove RB-DB 5-10 175 Jr.
Donald Richendollar, Chesapeake QB-DB 5-09 175 Sr.
Thomas Sentz, Chesapeake WR-DB 5-09 150 Sr.
Nick Burns, Chesapeake DL-OL 6-02 280 Jr.
Hayden Harper, Rock Hill RB-DE 5-11 205 Sr.
Jacob Schwab, Rock Hill OL-DL 6-03 225 Sr.
Brayden Malone, Rock Hill DE-TE 6-02 215 Jr.
Drew Roe, Portsmouth QB-DB 5-08 145 Jr.
Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth WR-DB 5-09 153 So.
Darryl Taylor, South Point RB-DB 6-02 165 Sr.
Bennett McCallister, South Point OL-DL 6-00 235 Sr.
Honorable Mention
Player (school) Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.
Gunner Crawford, Ironton DL-OL 5-10 225 Sr.
Uriah Meadows, Ironton WR-DB 5-05 145 Sr.
Tevin Taylor, Fairland WR-DB 5-09 165 Jr.
Steeler Leep, Fairland DB-WR 5-09 155 So.
Trent Johnson, Gallipolis LB-RB 5-10 185 Sr.
Isaac Clary, Gallipolis OL-DL 6-07 315 So.
Morgan Schultz, Coal Grove DB-WB 5-08 155 Sr.
Kye Robinson, Coal Grove OL-DL 6-02 250 Sr.
Ben Bragg, Chesapeake RB-DB 6-00 160 Jr.
Ian Hicks, Chesapeake RB-DB 5-08 125 Sr.
Brayden Friend, Rock Hill RB-DB 5-08 195 Sr.
Owen Hankins, Rock Hill RB-LB 6-02 205 Jr.
Amare Johnson, Portsmouth RB-DB 5-06 126 Jr.
Christian Keys, Portsmouth LB-RB 5-08 173 Sr.
Nakyan Turner, South Point WR-DB 5-08 150 Sr.
Cody Brant, South Point WR-DB 6-03 185 Sr.
Coach of the Year: Trevon Pendleton, Ironton
