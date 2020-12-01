December 1, 2020

Linda Bloomfield

Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Linda Sue Bloomfield, 71, of Pedro, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

