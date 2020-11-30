Robert Culp Jr.

Dr. Robert A. (Bob) Culp Jr., 80, of Ona, West Virginia, died peacefully at his home on Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by his devoted family.

Bob was born on Jan. 4, 1940, in Gadsden, Alabama, a son of the late Robert A. and Frances Moorer Culp.

Bob attended the University of Alabama where he earned his Master’s Degree in Chemistry in 1965 and his Ph.D. in 1967.

Bob conducted post-doctoral research at Purdue University.

He taught chemistry at the universities of Alabama, Duke and Kent State.

Bob left academia for industry and worked as a chemist for Texaco in Gulf Port, Texas and Ashland Oil in Ashland, Kentucky, for whom he travelled the world.

Bob and his wife were founding members of the Ona, West Virginia Volunteer Fire Department.

He was deeply involved in scouting, being an Eagle Scout himself and receiving the Order of the Arrow honor.

Bob served as a Scout leader for his son’s Boy Scout Troop 92.

He was also passionate about little league sports, serving as a baseball coach and league umpire for years.

Upon his retirement from industry in 1997, he returned to his first love of teaching at Ohio University Southern in Ironton, where for 18 years he was a valued advisor and mentor to scores of students.

While there, he established the OUS Nature Center at Lake Vesuvius and became the “Science Wizard,” sharing his passion for science with school children all over the Tri-State area.

In addition to his wife of 59 years, Carolyn, he is survived by two daughters, Beth Culp Claypool (Christopher), of Perrysburg, and Wendy Culp of Springboro; and son, Robert A. Culp, III (Ronna), of Barboursville, West Virginia; brother, Dr. James H. Culp (Dixie) of Lowell, Arkansas; eight grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. He had also been receiving compassionate care from special friend, Merri Warden.

A private funeral service for the family will be held this summer where Bob will return to his beloved Tennessee River near Guntersville, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Remembrances and condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.