Ky highway crews on standby for winter storm

Slick travel possible Tuesday morning

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. – Kentucky Department of Highways salt truck and plow crews remain on standby for winter weather duty across northeast Kentucky.

As of 5 p.m. today, skeleton crews are on duty at facilities in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties, ready to treat roadways as a winter storm advances on northeast Kentucky. Full crews will be called in later tonight or overnight as needed.

Currently, rainy conditions are reported in the region, with air temperatures averaging 34 degrees and pavement temperatures about 40 degrees and falling. The National Weather Service expects temperatures to fall below freezing overnight, with the possibility of one to two inches of snow across the region by Tuesday.

While crews will treat roadways once snow begins tonight, icy conditions and slick travel remain possible Tuesday morning.

Motorists who can’t avoid traveling during the storm should be prepared – slow down, buckle up, leave a “space cushion” between vehicles for safe maneuverability, and remember that bridges and overpasses can freeze before roadways.

During winter storm operations, District 9 crews work around the clock on 12-hour shifts using more than 75 snow plows and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky state highways passable.

You can learn more about Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes, online at http://SnowKY.ky.gov.

For real-time traffic information or to keep up with snowfighters in your county, visit http://GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at http://twitter.com/ KYTCDistrict9 or http://facebook.com/ KYTCDistrict9.