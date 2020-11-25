Herd basketball to play at home on Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Wednesday night’s Herd men’s basketball game against Coppin State was canceled.

Marshall will now play Arkansas State at 4 p.m. on Friday Nov. 27 instead of 6 p.m. with no game on Thanksgiving Day.

