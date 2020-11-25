Edward Hacker

Feb. 27, 1931–Nov. 21, 2020

Edward Charles Hacker, 89, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Ashland, Kentucky, husband of Patricia Tolle Hacker, died Saturday Nov. 21, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1931, in Pine Grove, son of John P. and Mary M. Hacker. He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School, Ironton.

He and Patricia were married on June 9, 1952, at Holy Family Church, Ashland, Kentucky.

He retired after a long career as a general foreman at Amcast Corporation, Ironton.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; a son, John Lewis Hacker; three brothers; and two sisters.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Edward Hacker (Kate), Maria Burton (Ralph), Karen Hacker, Erik Hacker (Don), and Angela Keene (Joe); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Family Church and Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, Lexington, Kentucky.

A private funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Church, burial at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Family Church, 900 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101.