Danny Webb Sr.

Danny Burton Webb, Sr., 72, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Danny was born May 24, 1948, in Lawrence County, a son to the late Leo Burton Webb and Wilma Eilene Lutz Webb Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Heighton Webb, whom he married April 13, 1968.

Danny was a 1967 graduate of Ironton High School. He retired in 2006 as a board-operator for Marathon Petroleum. He was a member of the Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church, in Coal Grove, and a Masonic Lodge #198 member.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by step-mother, Evelyn Webb; and uncle, Lloyd Webb.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Danny B. Webb II, of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Julie (Troy) Sands, of Ironton; granddaughter, Demi Sands, of Ironton; four grandsons, Tyler Webb, Brody Webb both of Georgetown, Kentucky, Brock Midkiff and Troy Adam Sands, both of Ironton

aunt, Wanda Kleinman, of Ironton; brother-in-law, Fred (Betty) Heighton, of Ironton; and sister-in-law, Sarah Heighton, of Ironton.

Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Webb family with the arrangements.

