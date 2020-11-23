November 23, 2020

Nicholas Sexton

Published 9:58 am Monday, November 23, 2020

Nicholas Sexton, 32, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held 7 p.m. today at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

