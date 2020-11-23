Nicholas Sexton

Nicholas Sexton, 32, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held 7 p.m. today at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com