Mike Moore

Mike Moore, 57, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at home.

He is survived by his fiancé, Karen-Davis Jackson.

His wishes are to be cremated and no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.