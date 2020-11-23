Linda Rader

Linda Lou Rader, 69, of Proctorville, died Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Linda is survived by her husband, Eugene Rader.

Funeral service was held on Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Greg Tomlinson. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

