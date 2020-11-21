Rustic Beauty carves out a space downtown

Downtown Ironton got a new shop on Wednesday, offering two different types of products.

Rustic Beauty is located at 212 S. Third St. and is owned by Zach and Ashley Jenkins.

Zach said he began doing woodwork in April 2019, making things like flower pots, planters and yard décor, as well as things such as kitchen tables, bar stools and baby cribs.

Ashley had been selling cosmetics during this time.

“She said ‘Let’s get a place,’” Zach said, stating they felt his woodwork as displays with the cosmetic products would work well together as a store.

Zach said he has always tinkered with woodworking, but began in earnest last year.

“It took off way more than we expected,” he said. “Last week, I made my 500th piece.”

He said he specializes in a “rustic, vintage style,” but they will do paint and stain if requested.

Ashley has been selling cosmetics since last year, offering make-up, kits and skin care products.

“All things beauty,” she said.

“From drug store to high end,” Zach said. “Anything you’d need.”

In addition to the products, Zach said they will also serve as a pick-up site for products bought through the Wish shopping app.

The store is open from Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Zach said they will also meet customers outside of those times if requested.

“We’re close by, give us a call,” he said.

For more information on Rustic Beauty, visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RusticBeauty2020/ and on Instagram.