November 20, 2020

David Reese

By Obituaries

Published 3:34 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

David “Louie” Reese, 56, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Woodmere Memorial Park, with Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer presiding.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

