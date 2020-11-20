November 20, 2020

Darlyln Malone

Published 3:32 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

Darlyln “Sue” Malone, 70, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, William F. “Bill” Malone.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Sugar Creek Cemetery with Pastor Kenny Waller officiating. There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer the Malone family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

