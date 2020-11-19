2020 NBA Draft Selections

NBA Draft Selections

Wednesday

FIRST ROUND

1. Minnesota, Anthony Edwards, g, Georgia.

2. Golden State, James Wiseman, c, Memphis.

3. Charlotte, LaMelo Ball, g, Chino Hills, Calif.

4. Chicago, Patrick Williams, f, Florida State.

5. Cleveland, Isaac Okoro, f, Auburn.

6. Atlanta, Onyeka Okongwu, c, USC.

7. Detroit, Killian Hayes, g, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany).

8. New York, Obi Toppin, f, Dayton.

9. Washington, Deni Avdija, f, Maccabi Tel Aviv U18 (Israel).

10. Phoenix, Jalen Smith, f, Maryland.

11. San Antonio, Devin Vassell, g, Florida State.

12. Sacramento, Tyrese Haliburton, g, Iowa State.

13. New Orleans, Kira Lewis, Jr., g, Alabama.

14. Boston (via Memphis), Aaron Nesmith, f, Vanderbilt.

15. Orlando, Cole Anthony, g, North Carolina.

16. a-Portland, Isaiah Stewart II, c, Washington.

17. b-Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta), Aleksej Pokusevski, f, Olympiacos U18 (Greece).

18. Dallas, Josh Green, g, Arizona.

19. c-Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers), Saddiq Bey, f, Villanova.

20. Miami, Precious Achiuwa, f, Memphis.

21. Philadelphia (from Oklahoma City via Orlando and Philadelphia), Tyrese Maxey, g, Kentucky.

22. Denver (from Houston), Zeke Nnaji, f, Arizona.

23. d-New York (from Utah), Leandro Bolmaro, g, FC Barcelona II (Spain).

24. e-Milwaukee (from Indiana), RJ Hampton, g, Dallas.

25. f-Oklahoma City (from Denver), Immanuel Quickley, g, Kentucky.

26. Boston, Payton Pritchard, g, Oregon.

27. Utah (from New York through LA Clippers), Udoka Azubuike, c, Kansas.

28. g-LA Lakers, Jaden McDaniels, f, Washington.

29. Toronto, Malachi Flynn, g, San Diego State.

30. h-Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix), Desmond Bane, g, TCU.

SECOND ROUND

31. Dallas (via Golden State), Tyrell Terry, g, Stanford.

32. Charlotte (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando), Vernon Carey, Jr., c, Duke.

33. i-Minnesota, Daniel Oturu, c, Minnesota.

34. j-Philadelphia (from Atlanta), Theo Maledon, g, ASVEL Basket (France).

35. Sacramento (from Detroit via Phoenix), Xavier Tillman, c, Michigan State.

36. k-Philadelphia (from New York), Tyler Bey, f, Colorado.

37. l-Washington (via Chicago), Vit Krejci, g, Zaragoza U18 (Spain).

38. m-Utah (from New York via Charlotte), Saben Lee, g Vanderbilt.

39. n-New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee), Elijah Hughes, g, Syracuse.

40. Memphis (from Phoenix), Robert Woodard II, f, Mississippi State.

41. San Antonio, Tre Jones, g, Duke.

42. o-New Orleans, Nick Richards, c, Kentucky.

43. Sacramento, Jahmi’us Ramsey, g, Texas Tech.

44. Chicago (from Memphis), Marko Simonovic, c, KK Mega Bemax (Serbia).

45. Milwaukee (from Orlando), Jordan Nwora, f, Louisville.

46. Portland, C.J. Elleby, g, Washington State.

47. Boston (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia), Yam Madar, g, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel).

48. Golden State (from Dallas via Philadelphia), Nico Mannion, g, Arizona.

49. Philadelphia, Isaiah Joe, g, Arkansas.

50. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and Boston), Skylar Mays, g, LSU.

51. Golden State (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland), Justinan Jessup, g, Boise State.

52. p-Sacramento (from Houston), Kenyon Martin Jr., f, Los Angeles.

53. q-Oklahoma City, Cassuis Winston, g, Michigan State.

54. Indiana, Cassius Stanley, g, Duke.

55. Brooklyn (from Denver), Jay Scrubb, g, John A. Logan.

56. Charlotte (from Boston), Grant Riller, g, Charleston.

57. LA Clippers, Reggie Perry, c, Mississippi State.

58. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Lakers via Orlando), Paul Reed, f, DePaul.

59. Toronto, Jalen Harris, g, Nevada.

60. r-New Orleans (from Milwaukee), Sam Merrill, g, Utah State.

Proposed Trades

a-Detroit from Houston through Portland.

b-Oklahoma City from Minnesota.

c-Detroit from LA Clippres through Brooklyn.

d-Minnesota from New York.

e-Denver from New Orleans through Milwaukee.

f-New York from Oklahoma City.

g-Minnesota from Oklahoma City through LA Lakers.

h-Memphis from Boston.

i-New York from Minnesota.

j-Oklahoma City from Philadelphia.

k-Dallas from Philadelphia.

l-Oklahoma City from Washington.

m-Detroit from Utah.

n-Utah from New Orleans.

o-Charlotte from New Orleans.

p-Houston from Sacramento.

q-Washington from Oklahoma City.

r-Milwaukee from New Orleans.