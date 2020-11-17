Obituaries – 11/17/2020

Ronald McFann Sr.

April 28, 1950–Nov. 16, 2020

Ronald David McFann Sr., 70, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mr. McFann was born April 28, 1950, in Ironton; a son to the late Emory “Pete”, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Williams McFann.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna McFann.

Ronald attended Rock Hill Schools. Mr. McFann enlisted in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War veteran; he was awarded the Purple Heart and was the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 765 Commander, also, a member of the DAV.

He retired from Huntington Piping as a welder and attended First Pentecostal Church of Flatwoods, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Keith McFann and Emory Elvin McFann Jr.; and a daughter, Johnda Rae Fryer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by brothers, Steve (Darlene) McFann and Darrell (Kim) McFann; children, William Joseph McFann, Katrina M. Smithers, Ronda Sue Littlejohn, Ronald David (Stephanie) McFann Jr., Melinda (Cam) Holbrook and Corey Lee (Nikee) McFann; 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Shane Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of the service.

Russell White

Nov. 20, 1945–Nov. 15, 2020

Russell “Rusty” Dennis White, loving husband, father and Pappy, passed away at age 74, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born Nov. 20, 1945, the son of the late Homer and Nell (Conley) White in Ironton.

Rusty attended Rock Hill High School and he also attended Morehead State College.

On Aug. 7, 1965, he married his childhood sweetheart, Brenda (Wilds) White.

Rusty worked at AK Steel, where he retired after 38 years. He coached Little League baseball, football and girls softball. He refereed football for 20 years, was in the National Guard for seven years, served on the Rock Hill School Board, was a member and chairman of the board of directors of Members Choice Credit Union for 26 years. He was vice president of Local 1865 Union Hall, was a Tiger Clan member and past president.

Rusty was also a lifetime member of BPOE #177.

Rusty was also awarded the Steve Brody Outstanding Volunteer Award in recognition of outstanding accomplishments. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.

Rusty loved, and was so very proud of his grandchildren, Laken and Rocky (Skeeter). Rusty loved to fish, and watch the Ironton Fighting Tigers and the Buckeyes. Rusty was a member of La Grange Free Will Baptist Church.

Rusty was always quick with a joke and smile and loved to make everyone laugh. He touched so many lives with his caring personality, never knew a stranger, and always was willing to lend a helping hand.

Rusty was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Nell (Conley) White, his brothers Bob and Dick White, and a special nephew Shawn Lewis.

Rusty leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years Brenda, his son Rocky (Angela), granddaughter, Laken and grandson, Rocky (Skeeter).

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Brother Aaron Abner and Brother Chad Pemberton officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery, section M, 824 Lorain St., Ironton. Family will receive friends Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Social distancing and masks required in accordance to the CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Ironton City Schools ATTN: Ironton Athletics Dept. at 1701 South 7th St., Ironton, Ohio or to La Grange Free Will Baptist Church, 631 County Road 21, Ironton, Ohio.

Gerald Lewis

Gerald Elbert “Pun” Lewis, 92, of Ironton, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. George Cade and Rev. Tim Maddy officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Bristol Kay Wright

Bristol Kay Wright, newborn daughter of Colten, Sr. and Cierra (Jenkins) Wright, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

Private memorial service will be held at a later date and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Fran Reynolds

Fran Reynolds, 93, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, with Rev. Alan Shaffer officiating. There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family.

