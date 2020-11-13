Obituaries – 11/13/2020

Lucinda Baker

Lucinda C. Baker, 94, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville.

Private family services will be held with Pastor Michael Rexroad officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.