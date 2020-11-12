Play stops at The Masters with 44 still on course
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Play has stopped for the day at the Masters, with Paul Casey in the lead and almost half the field unable to complete the first round because of a three-hour weather delay in the morning.
Casey shot a 7-under 65 and sat two strokes ahead of Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele. Justin Thomas also was 5 under, but he only completed 10 holes. Defending champion Tiger Woods was among eight players at 68.
Play stopped after only about a half hour Thursday morning when lighting was spotted in the area. With the delay, 44 players will return Friday morning to complete the first 18 holes.
The Masters
The Masters Golf Scores
Thursday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $11.5 million
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
First Round Suspended for Darkness (44 DNF)
Paul Casey 33-32 = 65
Webb Simpson 33-34 = 67
Xander Schauffele 35-32 = 67
Lee Westwood 31-37 = 68
Louis Oosthuizen 35-33 = 68
Hideki Matsuyama 34-34 = 68
Patrick Reed 35-33 = 68
Tiger Woods 35-33 = 68
Jon Rahm 34-35 = 69
C.T. Pan 34-35 = 69
Jazz Janewattananond 35-34 = 69
Tony Finau 34-35 = 69
Matt Wallace 36-33 = 69
Marc Leishman 35-35 = 70
Matt Kuchar 35-35 = 70
Larry Mize 36-34 = 70
Bryson DeChambeau 34-36 = 70
Jason Day 36-34 = 70
Si Woo Kim 34-36 = 70
Jason Kokrak 36-35 = 71
Jimmy Walker 36-35 = 71
Charles Howell III 35-36 = 71
Bradt Snedeker 34-37 = 71
Kevin Kisner 34-37 = 71
Scottie Scheffler 36-35 = 71
Mike Weir 35-36 = 71
Henrik Stenson 34-37 = 71
Gary Woodland 37-35 = 72
Graeme McDowell 35-37 = 72
Ian Poulter 34-38 = 72
a-James Sugrue 36-36 = 72
Rafael Cabrera Bello 35-38 = 73
Kevin Na 37-36 = 73
Charl Schwartzel 36-37 = 73
a-Andy Ogletree 34-39 =73
Lanto Griffin 35-39 = 74
Corey Conners 38-36 = 74
Adam Hadwin 37-37 = 74
Shane Lowry 36-38 = 74
Jordan Spieth 36-38 = 74
Nate Lashley 40-35 = 75
Vijay Singh 36-39 = 75
a-Lukas Michel 38-38 = 76
Tyler Duncan 38-39 = 77
Lucas Glover 38-39 = 77
Sandy Lyle 38-40 = 78
Andrew Landry 40-38 = 78
a-Yuxin Lin 40-39 = 79
a-Abel Gallegos 41-38 = 79
Did Not Finish First Round
Erik van Rooyen
Sung Kang
Shugo Imahira
Nick Taylor
Justin Harding
Danny Willett
Rickie Fowler
a-John Augenstein
Byeong-Hun An
Chez Reavie
Sebastian Munoz
Phil Mickelson
Bernd Wiesberger
Abraham Ancer
Matthew Wolff
Bubba Watson
Tommy Fleetwood
Tyrrell Hatton
Adam Scott
Collin Morikawa
Cameron Smith
Francesco Molinari
Billy Horschel
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Brooks Koepka
Justin Thomas
J.T. Poston
Bernhard Langer
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Rory McIlroy
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Cantlay
Dylan Frittelli
Max Homa
Fred Couples
Justin Rose
Zach Johnson
Cameron Champ
Jose Maria Olazabal
Andrew Putnam
Victor Perez
Sungjae Im
Brendon Todd
