Letter to the editor: Thanks for helping to ‘plant pride’

For most of us, 2020 has seen the “best of times and the worst of times,” including Ironton in Bloom. We ordered our 2020 flowers in late December and early January.

We met with the new mayor and signed our contract with the city to maintain our flowers throughout the summer. Plans for a Murder Mystery, Backyard Garden Tour and possible Wizard Fest involvement began in February.

COVID-19 became real! We, and all of Ohio, were shut down in mid-March. The world as we knew it was altered as there were to be no gatherings over 10 people, which meant no events and food couldn’t be served from a common container, which meant Ironton in Bloom couldn’t participate in the Farmers’ Market.

Ironton in Bloom members had faith that somehow our bills would get paid, the flowers would beautify our community and we would extend our work in Ironton. This is what you wanted, too.

Our OPT sponsors paid their share, and with our carry over, we paid for all of the containers and the maintenance for the first three months. This left us owing over $10,000 to fulfill our contract with the city.

But thanks to Ironton citizens, fraternal clubs, past residents, churches and organizations for their generosity, all of our bills were paid by the end of September and there is enough money in our treasury to begin 2021.

We in Ironton in Bloom have been humbled by your gifts of love. There will be another year of beautification in Ironton as we continue to extend our projects.

Ironton in Bloom’s mission is to plant pride in Ironton. Your monetary generosity indicates to one another and the outside world that Ironton is proud of what we are becoming…a wonderful place to live, work, and play. Thank you!!!

Carol Allen, co-chair of Ironton in Bloom

Linda Meyers, co-chair of Ironton in Bloom