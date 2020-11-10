Editorial: Honor those who served

Wednesday is the 82nd year since President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed Armistice Day from a day to commemorate which marked the end of World War I into Veterans Day, a federal holiday that would honor all those who served.

And despite the current pandemic and the social distancing that is required, Lawrence County continues to honor its veterans.

On Wednesday, at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, VFW Post 8850 will have a Veterans Day Ceremony at Woodland Cemetery Plot to honor those Lawrence Countians who served and, in some cases, gave up their lives for America to remain free.

On Monday, members of the Memorial Day Race Committee, Veterans Services and volunteers from various recovery groups cleaned up Soldiers Plot to make it look good for Veterans Day. And the race committee made a donation to Wreaths Across America so that those same graves can be marked with wreaths, just like they do in Arlington Cemetery.

It is important to remember our veterans for all they have done and all continue to do for us.