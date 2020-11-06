LaRose: Record number of voters in 2020

COLUMBUS — Ohio Sec of State Frank LaRose said the unofficial results from the Nov. 3 general election showed 5,812,804 Ohioans voted, already breaking the all-time record of 5,773,777 set in 2008.

He said it is important to note that there are still 155,188 outstanding absentee ballots and 156,331 provisional ballots that, if legally cast, will be included in the final official results to be released upon final certification on or before Nov. 28.

“The old saying from my time in the military is ‘you sweat in peacetime so you don’t bleed in battle,’” LaRose said. “Partnering with the bipartisan county boards of elections, we sweated throughout the spring and summer to boost participation in early voting opportunities, make sure voters were safe, voting systems were secure and enough poll workers were trained and ready. And it worked. Ohio shattered the record and voters proved it’s easy to make your voice heard in the Buckeye State.”