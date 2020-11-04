Phase II of Depot Square discussed

The Lawrence County Commissioners met a day early on Monday because their normal meeting day is on Tuesday, which is Election Day this week.

The commissioners accepted a letter from the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization about Phase II of the Depot Square affordable housing project.

Depot Square Phase II will be a new construction of 10 single-family units, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. They will have brick or brick-like siding in the style of Columbus German Village. One unit will be handicap accessible and another will be available for those who are sensory impaired.

The buildings will be located on Eighth Street and will utilize money from a number of federal agencies.

Phase I is already underway.

“We already have six units under roof,” said CAO assistant director Ralph Kline said. “We hope to have them ready to rent by January or February. That is our goal.”

During the meeting, the commissioners commented on the passing of Debbie Burcham, the wife of Stephen Dale Burcham, the county treasurer. She passed away on Friday.

“I just wanted to give my condolences to the Burcham family,” said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. “We are all here with you this morning with very heavy hearts. It is a very sad day for our county. Debbie was a light and a tremendous spirit for all of us.”

Commissioner Dr. Colton Copley seconded the condolences.

“They are a great, great family and they have provided services to the county for longer than I have been around,” he said. “To lose Debbie is, I’m sure, is just a terrible thing.”

Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. also offered his condolences to the Burchams.

“Debbie was a first-class woman,” he said.

The commissioners also reminded everyone to continue to take precautions to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Holliday also congratulated the Coal Grove Hornets, Fairland Dragons and the Ironton Fighting Tigers for getting to the football playoffs. The Tigers will play West Lafayette Ridgewood Saturday in the regional finals. The Dragons will play Fort Frye on Saturday.