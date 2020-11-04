Obituaries – 11/05/2020

Stanley Hollback Sr.

The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Stanley Edward Hollback Sr., age 80 years, of Homosassa, Florida, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Cremation will follow at Hooper Crematory, Inverness, Florida. Friends may call from noon until the time of service Saturday at the chapel.

Mr. Hollback was born May 11, 1940, in Blackfork, Ohio, to Stanley and Madelyn (Carter) Hollback and came to Homosassa, Florida, 34 years ago, from Ironton.

He was a retired union steward for Goodyear Tire and Rubber.

Mr. Hollback enjoyed working on cars, building cars, going to casinos and fishing. He also enjoyed all the grandkids and great-grandkids calling him “Dad”.

He was very helpful to many with his big heart.

Mr. Hollback was a Golden Glove champion and a motorcycle rider (Scorpions).

He owned and operated the Dew Drop Drive-Inn in Ironton.

He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Paul Hollback; two sisters, Janice Castle and Patricia Adams; and two brother-in-laws, Wilbur Thacker and Dennis Thacker; one sister-in-law, Kathy Massie.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Maribelle Thacker Hollback; two sons, Stanley Edward (Kimberly) Hollback Jr., and Travis (Heather) Hollback, both of Homosassa, Florida; three daughters, Kay Stanley (Harold) Blair and Mary Ann (Robert) Luscomb, both of Homosassa, Florida, and Kimberly (Larry) Jones, Ruskin, Florida; two brothers-in-marriage, Henry Thacker and Gary Thacker; two sisters, Deanna (Tom) Kammer, Heath, Ohio; Linda Hollback, Ironton, two sisters-in-marriage, Connie (Dan) Hardin Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and Elsie Tussey; Ashland, Kentucky; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren and another on the way.

Arrangements under the direction of the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.

Betty McClure

March 7, 1940–Nov. 3, 2020

Betty Ann Wilson McClure, 80, of Kitts Hill, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. McClure was born March 7, 1940, in Lawrence County; a daughter to the late James Vincent and Elsie (Bradshaw) Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Salyers McClure, whom she married Dec. 31, 1964.

Mrs. McClure was a graduate of Waterloo High School, she attended Rio Grande University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree, and then continued her education by attending Ohio University where she obtained her Masters Degree in Education.

She was a beloved teacher for Symmes Valley Local Schools for over 32 years.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, she was a born again Christian.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn McFann and Flora Dailey; and brothers, James Wilson and Donald Wilson.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Beth (Larry) Barnett, of Kitts Hill; granddaughters, Dakota (Jeremy) Wrenn, of Ironton and Sierra Skye (Zachariah) Markel, of Kitts Hill; and great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Wrenn and Maggie Markel

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastors Chris Johnson and Lenny Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Wilgus Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

James Norris

June 12, 1940–Nov. 3, 2020

James Edward Norris, 80, of South Point, died Tuesday, NOV. 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 12, 1940, in Ironton, a son of the late Lawrence and Edna White Norris.

He was an admiral’s orderly in the U.S Marine Corps, where he went on a world tour on the U.S.S. Canberra.

He was an employee of Ironton Coke Plant and also was a South Point bus driver as well as the local union president for Ohio Public Employees Retirement System.

James attended South Point United Methodist Church and was a 1958 graduate of Ironton High School, where he played football for the Ironton Fighting Tigers.

He helped with South Point Little League and South Point Band Boosters and loved raising pole beans, tomatoes and corn.

James was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Bob Norris; and one sister, Marilyn Sue Brumfield.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Gail Cyrus Norris; two children, James Edward Norris Jr., of Kitts Hill, and Sara Lynn (Jamie) Norris Murnahan, of South Point; one sister, Jeanine (Ashley) Tordiff, of Ironton; two grandchildren, Rachel (Stephen) McComas and Reed Murnahan, both of South Point; one great grandchild, Rhett Alan McComas, of South Point; and his best friend, Richard King, of Cincinnati.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery with Pastor Charles Lane officiating.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.slackandwallace.com.

Carolyn Chapman

Carolyn L. Chapman, 77, of Proctorville, died on Nov. 2, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Ronald Knight

Ronald Lee Knight, 51, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Moore.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 2–3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Debra Millhouse

Debra J. Millhouse, 66, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Clyde Millhouse.

Funeral service will be 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Michael D. Samuels officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, 3:30 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.