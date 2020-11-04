Community Calendar

Calendar items can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

Thursday

Free COVID-19 Testing

There will be no-cost COVID-19 testing at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave., South Point, from 12:30–6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Hanging Rock Council Meeting

Hanging Rock Village Council will meet at 8 a.m. at the municipal building, 400 Main St. The public is invited to attend.

Free COVID-19 Testing

The ILCAO Family Medical Centers will have free, drive-up COVID-19 testing events with the National Guard from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Pick N Save parking lot, Ironton.

Monday

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Nov. 11

Woodland Cemetery Veterans Ceremony

The VFW Post 8850 will have a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Woodland Cemetery Soldiers Plot at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, state guidelines of social distancing and masks will be required of attendees and participants.

Nov. 16

Ironton Schools Board Meeting

Ironton City Schools will have a board meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Ironton City Schools Administration Building, 105 S. Fifth St., Ironton. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity. Meeting attendees and participants are required to have their temperature taken when entering the building and to wear a face mask while in the building.

Nov. 17

Land Bank Meeting

The Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at noon at 327 Vernon St., Ironton.

Free COVID-19 Testing

The ILCAO Family Medical Centers will have free, drive-up COVID-19 testing events with the National Guard from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Grandview Inn parking lot, South Point.

Nov. 21

Free COVID-19 Testing

The ILCAO Family Medical Centers will have free, drive-up COVID-19 testing events with the National Guard from 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Proctorville Fairgrounds.

Nov. 23

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Dawson-Bryant High School.

Dec. 7

Church Sale

Trinity Assembly of God, 111 Lincoln St., Coal Grove, will have a sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Proceeds will go towards raising money for a food distribution truck. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Dec. 14

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.