State launches child support mobile app

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has released a new mobile app that gives users secure and easy access to their child support case information. It’s available for free on mobile devices through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The ODJFS Office of Child Support collects and distributes nearly $2 billion annually to more than 1 million Ohio children. The program is administered locally by 88 county child support enforcement agencies, which also locate noncustodial parents, establish legal paternity, establish child and medical support orders, and enforce support orders.

“This new mobile app will give Ohioans we serve quick and easy access to their case information anytime and anywhere,” said ODJFS director Kimberly Hall.

The Ohio Child Support mobile app allows users to:

• Register to access child support case/order and account information.

• Make a payment by credit card or view instructions for making payments from their checking or savings account, either electronically or through the mail.

• Choose how to receive payments by enrolling in direct deposit or the Ohio child support debit card program.

• Review their payment history for the last 24 months.

• Receive payment notifications and alerts.

• View case details for their Ohio child support cases.

• View and update their personal information, including contact, employment, health insurance and child information.

• Contact their child support worker by safely and securely sending messages.

• Find their local child support agency information, including phone number, address, website and directions.

To learn more about the Office of Child Support, please visit: https://jfs.ohio.gov/ocs/index.stm.